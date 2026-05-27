Munetaka Murakami News: Hits 20th home run in win
Murakami went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's win against the Twins
Murakami has now homered in three straight games in this Twins series after a blast to left field against Travis Adams. This was Murakami's eighth home run of the month and tied him for the American League lead with 20 on the season. The 26-year old is now slashing .240/.375/.561 with 40 RBIs and 42 runs scored, but also has 78 strikeouts in 240 plate appearances. The rookie also picked up his first career stolen base earlier in the game.
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