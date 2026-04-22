Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Homer streak at five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Murakami went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

That's five straight games with a homer for Murakami. He's up to 10 homers this season, trailing only Yordan Alvarez (11) for the big-league lead. Murakami is hitting .256 with a 1.026 OPS, 19 RBI, 19 runs scored and no stolen bases over his first 24 major-league games. He's a three-true-outcomes hitter, as he's added a 21:32 BB:K across 104 plate appearances -- 63 of which have ended with a homer, strikeout or walk.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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