Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Homers again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday against the Brewers.

Murakami has kicked off his MLB career in style, homering in each of his first two starts. He led off the fourth inning with a home run Saturday, which came after he worked a free pass in his initial plate appearance. While it's a small sample, Murakami has struck out only once in eight plate appearances.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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