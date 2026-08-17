Munetaka Murakami News: Homers again Sunday
Murakami went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.
Murakami broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning by taking Tyler Holton deep for a two-run homer, giving Chicago a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The slugger has now launched eight home runs over his last 20 games, driving in 15 runs during that stretch, and is up to 28 long balls on the season. Murakami owns a .235 average with an impressive .911 OPS across 88 games this season, though his massive power continues to come with swing-and-miss concerns, highlighted by a 33.4 percent strikeout rate.
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