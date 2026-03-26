Munetaka Murakami News: Homers in MLB debut
Murakami went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's 14-2 loss against the Brewers.
Murakami made a great impression in his MLB debut, reaching base three times and launching a 384-foot solo shot to lead off the ninth inning for his first career home run. The 26-year-old also showed strong plate discipline, drawing two walks in the contest and looked very comfortable at the plate in all of his appearances. The homer, which he pulled into the right-field corner, offered an early glimpse of the power that Murakami showcased in the NPB when he hit 246 home runs across eight seasons, making him such a highly anticipated addition for this Chicago lineup.
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