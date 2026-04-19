Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Homers in third straight contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-4 win over Athletics.

Murakami extended his club's lead with a towering two-run blast in a lefty-lefty matchup against Jeffrey Springs in the fifth inning. It marked the first-year slugger's third homer in as many days and eighth of the season. His .208 batting average and 33.3 percent strikeout rate leave something to be desired, but Murakami's power, combined with a 21.5 percent walk rate, has helped produce a .918 OPS through 22 games.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Mike Barner
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
19 days ago