Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Homers yet again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Murakami went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Tuesday's 11-5 victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Murakami belted a 426-foot solo shot in the second inning for the first of back-to-back-to back homers for Chicago. The Japanese slugger has gone deep in four straight games to raise his season total to nine long balls, tied for second-most in the league. Murakami is also striking out at a 31.3 percent rate, but he's paired that with 21 walks -- tied for third-most in the league -- and appears to have a handle on MLB pitching in his first year in MLB.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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