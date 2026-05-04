Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Keeps pace in MLB homer race

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Murakami went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and three total runs scored in a 6-0 win over the Angels on Monday.

Murakami tied his season high with three hits, the loudest of which was a two-run blast off Jose Soriano in the fourth inning. That long ball put the Japanese slugger back into a tie for the MLB home run lead with Aaron Judge, who hit his 14th home run earlier in the evening. Remarkably, Murakami's sixth-inning double was his first non-homer extra-base hit of the season; in fact, 14 of his 30 total knocks have left the park. While he's tied for fifth in the league with 50 strikeouts, Murakami is also sixth with 28 walks and is up to a .961 OPS, which is the ninth-best mark in MLB.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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