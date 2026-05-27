Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Launches 19th homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.

Murakami blasted his 19th homer of the season with a rocket to right, and he ranks second in the majors in that category, trailing only Kyle Schwarber. The power is real for Murakami, who has an outstanding .313 ISO and .917 OPS in 54 games this season. He's the definition of a true outcome hitter, though, as he also has 77 strikeouts and 41 walks across 235 plate appearances. He's either homered, struck out or walked in nearly 59 percent of his plate appearances this season.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago