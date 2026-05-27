Munetaka Murakami News: Launches 19th homer of season
Murakami went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.
Murakami blasted his 19th homer of the season with a rocket to right, and he ranks second in the majors in that category, trailing only Kyle Schwarber. The power is real for Murakami, who has an outstanding .313 ISO and .917 OPS in 54 games this season. He's the definition of a true outcome hitter, though, as he also has 77 strikeouts and 41 walks across 235 plate appearances. He's either homered, struck out or walked in nearly 59 percent of his plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Let's RewindYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 234 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 234 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More