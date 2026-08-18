Munetaka Murakami News: Launches homer Tuesday

Murakami went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Murakami has three homers over his last five games, going 4-for-18 with a 6:8 BB:K in that span. His long ball Tuesday was his 29th of the season. The rookie infielder is also batting .234 with a .917 OPS, 58 RBI, 67 runs scored, 13 doubles and a stolen base over 90 contests. His power has been as advertised in his first big-league season.