Munetaka Murakami News: Launches late home run
Murakami went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 8-5 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.
The Rays held a comfortable 8-3 lead in the ninth inning, but Murakami made the score more respectable after smacking a two-run homer off Yoendrys Gomez. It was Murakami's first home run since April 4 and fifth of the year, which leads the White Sox and is tied for fourth most in the American League. He has demonstrated power early on in his first major-league season but has just a .167 batting average on 70 plate appearances and a 33.8 percent strikeout rate, and his 39.2 percent whiff rate is one of the worst in MLB.
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