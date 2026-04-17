Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Powers ChiSox with grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Murakami went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Athletics.

Murakami singled and scored in the third inning and then busted the game open with a grand slam off Elvis Alvarado in the top of the seventh to give Chicago a 9-1 lead. After going just 1-for-23 at the plate from April 5 to April 12, Murakami has hits in three of his last four games, including two homers and six RBI. Murakami is slashing .200/.361/.477 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 17:28 BB:K across 83 plate appearances. He's homered, walked or struck out in 61.4 percent of his trips to the plate.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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