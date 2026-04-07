Munetaka Murakami News: Receiving first day off

Murakami is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

The 26-year-old started the White Sox's first 10 games of the season but will take a seat after going 2-for-16 in the past five contests. Murakami has showcased his power upside already with four homers, but the swing-and-miss in his stroke has also been evident with a 31 percent strikeout rate. Lenyn Sosa is taking over at first base Tuesday for Chicago.