Munetaka Murakami News: Receiving rare day of rest

Murakami is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.

Tuesday will mark Murakami's second day off of the season, but he has appeared in every game for the White Sox. The rookie has continued his success into May with a 1.122 OPS and two home runs across the first four games of the month. The White Sox are shifting around the infield Tuesday with Miguel Vargas at first base, Colson Montgomery at third base and Luisangel Acuna at shortstop.