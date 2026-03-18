Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Returns from WBC with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 Cactus League win over the A's.

It was the first Cactus League home run for Murakami, who now owns an even 1.000 OPS through 17 plate appearances with the White Sox this spring after joining the club on a two-year, $34 million contract in December. Back from the World Baseball Classic, Murakami told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, "Compared to when I left Arizona, I feel much better as far as conditioning, as well. I'm seeing the ball better, I'm swinging better, so I'll keep that approach up and try to hit as much as possible." The 26-year-old is slated to open the season as the starting first baseman on the South Side.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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