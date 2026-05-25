Munetaka Murakami News: Slugs 18th homer in win

Murakami went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

Murakami jumped a first-pitch 97 mph fastball from Zebby Matthews in the first innings and sent it over the wall in right field to snap a seven-game home run drought. It was Murakami's 18th homer of the year and his sixth this month after launching nine long balls in April. Murakami is slashing .235/.374/.540 with the 18 homers, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored and a 41:76 BB:K across 230 trips to the plate this season. The 26-year-old is in the 97th percentile or better in average exit velocity (93.9 mph), barrel rate (20.2 percent), hard-hit rate (57.8 percent) and walk rate (18.1 percent), while he's in just the third percentile in strikeout rate (33.2 percent).