Munetaka Murakami News: Smacks solo homer Friday

Murakami went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 9-5 win over the Tigers on Friday.

Murakami contributed to the White Sox's five-run fourth inning with a solo long ball off Jackson Jobe. It was Murakami's third homer in August and 27th of the year, tied with teammate Miguel Vargas for fourth most in the American League. Murakami also has a .909 OPS, which would be the eighth highest in the majors if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.