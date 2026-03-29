Munetaka Murakami News: Stays hot with another homer
Murakami went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 9-7 loss to the Brewers on Sunday.
Murakami continued his excellent start to his MLB career Sunday with a solo home run off Brandon Sproat in the second inning. All three of Murakami's hits through three games have resulted in solo homers, and he's also shown discipline at the plate with four walks across 13 plate appearances. The 26-year-old has clearly brought his power over from Japan, where he recorded 246 home runs over an eight-season span in Nippon Professional Baseball.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers12 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More