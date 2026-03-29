Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Stays hot with another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the White Sox's 9-7 loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Murakami continued his excellent start to his MLB career Sunday with a solo home run off Brandon Sproat in the second inning. All three of Murakami's hits through three games have resulted in solo homers, and he's also shown discipline at the plate with four walks across 13 plate appearances. The 26-year-old has clearly brought his power over from Japan, where he recorded 246 home runs over an eight-season span in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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