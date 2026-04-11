Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Strikes out twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Murakami went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts during the White Sox's 2-0 loss to the Royals on Saturday.

Murakami opened his first MLB season strongly with three home runs in three consecutive games and was up to four homers and seven RBI through eight contests. However, he has cooled off the plate as of late, and over his seven games he has gone 1-for-20 with six walks, three runs scored and nine strikeouts. These are the kind of growing pains are to be expected for Murakami, but he'll have plenty of runway to work on his game at the plate after signing a two-year, $34 million contract with the White Sox in December.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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