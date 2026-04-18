Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Swats seventh homer, walks thrice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Murakami went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Murakami entered play Saturday with a putrid .063 average and 4:10 BB:K across 21 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Facing lefty Hogan Harris in the top of the seventh inning, Murakami took him deep to center field. Both of Murakami's hits against left-handers this season are home runs. The slugger is slashing .209/.386/.522 with seven homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 20:29 BB:K across his first 88 major-league plate appearances. He still needs to cut down on his 33 percent strikeout rate, but the 22.7 percent walk rate and power makes up for the whiff rate.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Munetaka Murakami See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
18 days ago