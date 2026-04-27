Munetaka Murakami News: Takes over MLB homer lead

Murakami went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-7 victory versus the Angels.

Murakami turned the game on its head in the seventh inning, mashing a three-run blast to turn his team's one-run deficit into a two-run lead. The long ball was his 12th of the campaign, moving him into the lead among MLB hitters. Murakami is also striking out at a 32.5 percent clip, but as long as he keeps hitting the ball over the outfield wall, the White Sox likely won't mind stomaching the punchouts.