Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Takes over MLB homer lead

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Murakami went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-7 victory versus the Angels.

Murakami turned the game on its head in the seventh inning, mashing a three-run blast to turn his team's one-run deficit into a two-run lead. The long ball was his 12th of the campaign, moving him into the lead among MLB hitters. Murakami is also striking out at a 32.5 percent clip, but as long as he keeps hitting the ball over the outfield wall, the White Sox likely won't mind stomaching the punchouts.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
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