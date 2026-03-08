Munetaka Murakami headshot

Munetaka Murakami News: Two hits through three WBC games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Murakami (fatigue) has gone 2-for-10 with two walks, three runs, one RBI and one stolen base in three games for Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic.

Murakami was scratched from the White Sox's Cactus League lineup Feb. 26 due to a bout of fatigue, but as expected, he's been fully cleared to play in WBC games with Japan. The 26-year-old infielder will remain with Japan for the duration of its WBC run before rejoining the White Sox for the final week of spring training.

Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox
