Myles Straw Injury: Not ready to start Wednesday

Straw (ankle) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Straw and Jonatan Clase (knee) had been operating in a platoon in center field of late while Daulton Varsho (hamstring) is on the shelf, but neither will start Wednesday after both exited in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 5-4 win with injuries. Straw was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after colliding with the outfield wall while making a defensive play Tuesday, but the severity of his injury isn't yet known. George Springer will step in as the Blue Jays' center fielder Wednesday while both Straw and Clase are on the bench.