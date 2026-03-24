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Myles Straw News: Breaks camp with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Straw will be on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Rosie DiManno of The Toronto Star reports.

It's not a big surprise, but Toronto does have something of a logjam in the outfield with Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Addison Barger, Jesus Sanchez, Nathan Lukes and Straw all confirmed for the 26-man roster, and Davis Schneider still fighting for the final bench spot. Straw does offer a platoon option in center field for Varsho, but his main usage in 2026 will likely come as a pinch runner and late-inning defensive replacement. In 299 regular-season plate appearances last year, Straw slashed .262/.313/.367 with four homers, tying his career high, and 12 steals in 13 attempts.

Myles Straw
Toronto Blue Jays
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