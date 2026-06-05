Myles Straw News: Drives in three in Thursday's start

Straw went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

Getting the start in center field in place of Daulton Varsho against southpaw Chris Sale, Straw produced a two-run single in the third inning before playing a role in the Blue Jays' four-run outburst in the top of the ninth. It was the veteran outfielder's first multi-hit performance since May 6, snapping a 1-for-23 skid that had dragged his OPS on the season down from .812 to .647. Straw remains an important bench piece for Toronto in a predominantly lefty-swinging outfield, but playing time will be even harder to come by once Addison Barger (elbow) is activated from the IL.