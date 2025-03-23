Myles Straw News: Earns Opening Day spot

Straw will be a part of Thursday's Opening Day roster against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Straw will secure one of the team's final position player spots on its Opening Day roster after batting .400 with a home run, six RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base over 30 at-bats in 19 games during spring training. The 30-year-old will help fill the void of Daulton Varsho (shoulder) in Toronto's outfield for the first couple weeks of the season.