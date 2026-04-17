Myles Straw headshot

Myles Straw News: Hits rare homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Straw went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Straw's homer was his first of the season. The light-hitting outfielder had just 10 long balls over parts of eight seasons prior to 2026, so he shouldn't be counted on for power, though he can add some speed. He was the lone Blue Jay with multiple hits in this contest despite coming in off the bench for Daulton Varsho (knee). Straw has filled a reserve role this season but is batting .400 (8-for-20) with three RBI, eight runs scored and a double, though he was caught on his lone steal attempt so far. If Varsho misses time, Straw would likely temporarily take over the starting job in center field.

Myles Straw
Toronto Blue Jays
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