Myles Straw News: May not be stuck in platoon

Straw could see action against some right-handed pitching as the Blue Jays prioritize his defense in center field, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old will split duties in center with Nathan Lukes while Daulton Varsho completes his recovery from shoulder surgery, but while Straw hits right-handed and Lukes swings from the left side of the plate, the duo isn't expected to work in a strict platoon. Alan Roden might also see the occasional start in center, further muddying the picture. Varsho could make his 2025 in the first week of April, so Straw and Lukes will essentially be competing for a single bench spot after the Jays' starting center fielder is cleared to return.