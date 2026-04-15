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Myles Straw News: Plays hero in 10th inning Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Straw went 1-for-1 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Brewers.

The depth outfielder pinch-ran for Eloy Jimenez in the top of the ninth inning and came around to tie the game at 4-4, but the game got wild from there -- Straw came to the plate in the 10th with runners on first and second with the Jays up 7-6, and he brought both home with a two-bagger into the left-field corner in what wound up a 9-7 victory. Straw has been used frequently as a pinch runner and defensive replacement, but he has just 17 plate appearances in 12 games to begin the season, batting .375 (6-for-16) with two RBI and six runs.

Myles Straw
Toronto Blue Jays
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