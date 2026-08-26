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Myles Straw News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Straw is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Straw had started in each of the previous five games, but he'll likely have to settle for a reserve role against most right-handed pitchers while George Springer, Jesus Sanchez, Brett Bateman and Nathan Lukes are available to fill out the outfield and designated-hitter spots. The 31-year-old has provided value with his speed and defense but is slashing just .217/.272/.332 over 260 plate appearances on the season.

Myles Straw
Toronto Blue Jays
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