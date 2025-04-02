Myles Straw News: Smacks two doubles Wednesday

Straw went 3-for-4 with two doubles an a run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Straw made his second start in center field Wednesday and logged his first hit of the season when he doubled off MacKenzie Gore in the second inning. Straw logged his second double in the sixth frame and proceeded to cross home plate two batters later on a fielder's choice. He'll maintain his spot on the Blue Jays' roster as a reserve outfielder for as long as Daulton Varsho (shoulder) is on the injured list.