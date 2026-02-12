Nabil Crismatt headshot

Nabil Crismatt Injury: Requires elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Crismatt needs right elbow surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

It's unclear what specific procedure Crismatt requires, but even a minor one will likely sidelined him for a least a few months. The right-hander is in Rangers camp as a non-roster invitee. If Crismatt is able to make it back later this season, it would likely be at Triple-A Round Rock.

Nabil Crismatt
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nabil Crismatt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nabil Crismatt See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
145 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
145 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
151 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
151 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, September 8
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, September 8
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
157 days ago