Nabil Crismatt Injury: Requires elbow surgery

Crismatt needs right elbow surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

It's unclear what specific procedure Crismatt requires, but even a minor one will likely sidelined him for a least a few months. The right-hander is in Rangers camp as a non-roster invitee. If Crismatt is able to make it back later this season, it would likely be at Triple-A Round Rock.