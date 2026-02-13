Nabil Crismatt Injury: Undergoing UCL surgery
Crismatt will undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It had been previously reported that Crismatt needed elbow surgery, and now it's been revealed that it will be a season-ending UCL repair. Whether he requires a full Tommy John surgery or something less invasive won't be known until the operation. Crismatt had been in Rangers camp on a minor-league contract.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nabil Crismatt See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer146 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week146 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14152 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, September 14152 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, September 8158 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nabil Crismatt See More