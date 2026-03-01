Nacho Alvarez News: Optioned to Triple-A
Atlanta optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was attempting to earn a roster spot as a utility player, but he instead ends up being one of the first cuts of camp. Alvarez played in 58 big-league games last season and had a .234/.296/.330 slash line with two home runs in 208 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nacho Alvarez See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East6 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target162 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target169 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target176 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nacho Alvarez See More