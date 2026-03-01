Nacho Alvarez headshot

Nacho Alvarez News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Atlanta optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was attempting to earn a roster spot as a utility player, but he instead ends up being one of the first cuts of camp. Alvarez played in 58 big-league games last season and had a .234/.296/.330 slash line with two home runs in 208 plate appearances.

