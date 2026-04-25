Nasim Nunez News: Collects four RBI on Saturday

Nunez went 2-for-4 with four RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

The 25-year-old middle infielder established a season high in RBI and matched a career best in this area. However, Nunez is likely to remain strictly a fantasy streamer for stolen bases going forward -- he's slashing a pitiful .195/.298/.207 with one extra-base hit, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored over 96 plate appearances but does rank first in the major leagues with 12 steals.