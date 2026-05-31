Nasim Nunez News: Exiting lineup Sunday

Nunez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The Nationals will go with Jorbit Vivas at second base while Nunez heads to the bench for the series finale. After going 1-for-5 at the plate in the first two games of the series, Nunez actually raised his season average to .189, which places him 155th of the majors' 162 qualified hitters. The 25-year-old has kept his fantasy value afloat almost solely on the back of his MLB-leading 22 stolen bases.