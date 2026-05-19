Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: First in NL to 20 steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Nunez went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Mets.

The speedy infielder began the night on the bench but still wound up seeing a nearly full allotment of plate appearances after pinch-running for Brady House in the seventh inning of a game that wound up going 12 frames. Nunez's steal was his 20th of the season, tying him with Jose Ramirez for the major-league lead, but he's been a fairly one-dimensional fantasy asset in 2026, slashing .187/.299/.209 in 45 games with zero homers, 14 RBI and 18 runs.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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