Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Nunez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Nunez will get a breather after going 1-for-5 and scoring a run during Friday's blowout loss. Jorbit Vivas will fill in as Washington's second baseman and bat seventh.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nasim Nunez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nasim Nunez See More
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Jeff Zimmerman's Most Drafted Players
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago