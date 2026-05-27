Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Nunez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Jorbit Vivas will fill in at second base for Nunez, who went 6-for-30 with a pair of steals, two RBI and three runs while starting in each of the last eight games. Nunez continues to be a drain in batting average (.189 over 164 at-bats) and hasn't hit a home run this season, but his MLB-leading 22 stolen bases have enabled him to maintain fantasy relevance.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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