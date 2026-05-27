Nasim Nunez News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Nunez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Jorbit Vivas will fill in at second base for Nunez, who went 6-for-30 with a pair of steals, two RBI and three runs while starting in each of the last eight games. Nunez continues to be a drain in batting average (.189 over 164 at-bats) and hasn't hit a home run this season, but his MLB-leading 22 stolen bases have enabled him to maintain fantasy relevance.