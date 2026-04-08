Nasim Nunez News: Keeps running Tuesday
Nunez went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old switch hitter continues to make an impact on the basepaths while seeing consistent playing time, going 7-for-7 on steal attempts in his first nine games of 2026. Nunez isn't doing much else, however, slashing .200/.282/.200 with three RBI and four runs while mainly hitting toward the bottom of the Nationals' lineup. While Washington seems comfortable with his defense at second base, Nunez may need to provide more overall offense to hang onto a starting job.
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