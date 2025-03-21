Fantasy Baseball
Nasim Nunez News: Misses Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

The Nationals optioned Nunez to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Nunez turned heads in Nationals camp with a .419/.486/.484 slash line through 35 plate appearances and seemed to be making a real push for the Opening Day roster. He'll instead begin the season in Triple-A, a move which will allow the 24-year-old infielder to continue developing while playing every day -- something he wouldn't have been able to do in Washington.

