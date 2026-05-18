Nasim Nunez News: Moving to bench Monday

Nunez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Nunez has remained a fantasy asset with a National League-best 19 steals in 21 attempts on the season, but his lack of production at the plate may be starting to cost him some playing time. He'll head to the bench for the second time in four games while he's mustered a lowly .162/.289/.216 slash line since the beginning of May.