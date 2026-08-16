Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 6:58pm

Nunez is absent from Washington's lineup against the Mets on Sunday.

Nunez will ride the pine Sunday despite picking up at least one hit in four of his last five games. CJ Abrams will slide back to shortstop as the Nationals break him in gradually to his new assignment at the keystone, while Jorbit Vivas covers second base.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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