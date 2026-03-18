Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Role still to be determined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Nunez has gone 5-for-27 (.185 average) with a 7:9 BB:K, three doubles, one RBI and four stolen bases through 12 Grapefruit League games this spring.

The 25-year-old is just 2-for-17 since the calendar flipped to March, but he's taking his walks, which is a good sign. He's also flashing his elite speed, reaching a sprint speed as high as 29.7 ft./sec earlier this spring, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. Nunez, who swiped 70 bags in the minors in 2022 and surpassed 50 steals again in 2023, remains in the mix at second base for a rebuilding Washington club that could decide to move Luis Garcia from the keystone to first base. Although he lacks power (13 career homers as a professional), Nunez is a reasonable flier in deep leagues as a potential one-category asset.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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