Nasim Nunez News: Sitting out Friday
Nunez is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Orioles.
It looks to be a routine day off for Nunez, who had started each of the previous 11 tilts. The Nationals will roll out Jorbit Vivas at second base in Friday's series opener.
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