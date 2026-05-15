Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Nunez is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Orioles.

It looks to be a routine day off for Nunez, who had started each of the previous 11 tilts. The Nationals will roll out Jorbit Vivas at second base in Friday's series opener.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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