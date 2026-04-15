Nasim Nunez News: Sitting Wednesday
Nunez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Jorbit Vivas will fill in at second base for Nunez, who will head to the bench after a stretch of four consecutive starts. Nunez is batting just .212 with one extra-base hit over 58 plate appearances, but he's provided value for fantasy managers who have rostered him primarily for his speed (seven steals in eight attempts).
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