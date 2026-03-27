Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Swipes first bag of year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Nunez went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh, Nunez made an immediate impact with his speed when he drew a one-out walk and stole second in the sixth inning before scoring on a Ben Brown wild pitch. Nunez came into the season with 17 steals in 20 attempts over 90 big-league games in a utility role, giving him significant stolen-base upside if he hits enough to hang onto a starting spot at the keystone for the Nats.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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