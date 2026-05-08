Nasim Nunez News: Swipes two bags in win
Nunez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
Nunez singled on a bunt in the second inning before swiping second and third base following a walk in the seventh. After a miserable April, the 25-year-old has gone a modest 5-for-16 with four RBI across seven May contests. He's slashing .218/.320/.245 with just two extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored across 131 plate appearances this season and now leads the majors with 16 steals.
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