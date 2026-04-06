Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Swipes two more bags Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Nunez went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Getting the start at second base and batting second, Nunez upped his steal total on the season to five in five attempts through seven games. Sunday also marked the first time the 25-year-old had hit any higher than sixth in the order this year, as manager Blake Butera continues to mix and match his lineups. Nunez's speed is so far his only real selling point from a fantasy perspective, as he's batting .231 (6-for-26) with zero extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs scored.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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