Nasim Nunez News: Swipes two more bags Sunday
Nunez went 1-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
Getting the start at second base and batting second, Nunez upped his steal total on the season to five in five attempts through seven games. Sunday also marked the first time the 25-year-old had hit any higher than sixth in the order this year, as manager Blake Butera continues to mix and match his lineups. Nunez's speed is so far his only real selling point from a fantasy perspective, as he's batting .231 (6-for-26) with zero extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nasim Nunez See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nasim Nunez See More