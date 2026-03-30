Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Nunez is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Philadelphia.

Nunez started all three games against the Cubs in the Nationals' first series of the season, but he'll begin Monday's festivities on the bench. Jorbit Vivas is handling second base and batting eighth for Washington.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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