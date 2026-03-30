Nasim Nunez News: Taking seat Monday
Nunez is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Philadelphia.
Nunez started all three games against the Cubs in the Nationals' first series of the season, but he'll begin Monday's festivities on the bench. Jorbit Vivas is handling second base and batting eighth for Washington.
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